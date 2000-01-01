June 2025



All good things must come to an end — and after 25 incredible years, it’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye.



Since launching in July 2000, this site has grown into one of the most popular and longest-running Xbox fan communities in Canada — and the world. In 2019, we took a break… but we came back, because we weren’t quite done yet.



As the owner of the site, I want to personally thank every staff member — past and present — who helped make this place what it became over the years. It wouldn’t have happened without you. Especially you, Adam. Thank you.



Maybe one day, we’ll be back.



Finally, we’ve never asked for donations — until now. If this site ever meant something to you, or if you have fond memories of visiting, you’re under no obligation, of course — but any support you’d like to give is a way to say thanks for the good times. XBA will always be part of gaming history.



Peace,

Kamshaft

Remember to be kind, and game on.

